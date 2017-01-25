Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles News

Toyota to invest $600m in Indiana SUV plant

Published 25 January 2017

Toyota said it will boost SUV production at an Indiana factory with a $600m investment, which could add 400 jobs.

The investment is part of the company’s strategy of localisation to build vehicles where they are sold.

It will be used to modernize the plant apart from retooling, installation of new equipment and advanced technologies.

The project is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2019 and the improved plant is expected to produce about 40,000 Highlanders annually.

At the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz announced that the company would “invest an additional $10bn in the US over the next five years. This investment will be used to make the existing plants even more competitive.”  

The plant in Princeton, Indiana has produced more than 400,000 vehicles last year, which is claimed to be the highest in its 20 year history.

Toyota Indiana president Millie Marshall said: “The Highlander has been a great vehicle for our plant and we are excited to deliver even more of them to our loyal customers. 

“This is a true testament to our team members and their dedication to producing quality vehicles.”

Recently, the newly elected US President Donald Trump had criticised Toyota on its plans to open a new facility in Mexico.

Trump has been criticising automakers including Ford, BMW, General Motors and now Toyota for investing in Latin American countries and importing the vehicles back to the US.

Few days back, Trump proposed to increase tax on products that were manufactured by shutting down facilities and laying off workers in the US, only to open new facilities elsewhere in the world shall receive a 35% tax or tariff.

In a meeting with the chief executives of automakers, the US President urged them to increase production in the country and to add more jobs in the process.

Trump noted that in return, he would cut taxes and regulations and make it more attractive for the auto industry to invest in the US.

Image: 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE. Photo: Courtesy Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology
Green Technology> Green Vehicles

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Automotive> Vehicle Manufacturing> Automobiles
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Green Vehicles News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EFD Induction – Induction Heating Equipment, Systems and Services EFD Induction is one of the world's largest and best known developers and builders of induction heating solutions for the global automotive industry. Particularly strong in the area of induction hardening of auto components, EFD Induction also has a proven track record in devising bonding, brazing and pre- and post-heat systems for automotive customers. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Image Systems - High Resolution Image Processing and Film Scanning Image Systems is one of the world’s leading companies within high resolution image processing and film scanning for the media and defence industries as well as motion analysis solutions for high speed imaging industry applications. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers

Green Vehicles Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.