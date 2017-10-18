Mazda begins CX-5 crossover production at Hofu plant in Japan

Mazda Motor started production of the new CX-5 crossover at its Hofu Plant No. 2 in Yamaguchi Prefecture to meet the growing global demand for crossovers.

Until now the CX-5 has been produced at the company’s Hiroshima Plant and at plants in China and Malaysia.

In his remarks upon the start of CX-5 production at the Hofu Plant, Hidenori Kawakami, Executive Officer assisting the officer in charge of global production and plant General Manager, said, “I’m pleased that production of the CX-5 has begun at Hofu Plant. We are keenly aware of our position as one of the parent factories in Mazda’s global manufacturing network and working to raise Mazda’s brand value, we carefully craft each car with attention to detail, pride and commitment in an effort to please our customers.

"I hope that all of the Mazda vehicles, including the CX-5, that are made with care here at the Hofu Plant, will further enrich the lives of customers around the world. Through the manufacture of automobiles, we will continue to contribute to Japan’s monotsukuri and to regional development.”

Mazda is working to meet a global sales volume target of 1.65 million units by the end of its three-year business plan, Structural Reform Stage 2, which was launched last fiscal year. In recent years global demand for crossovers has surged. In order to meet this demand expeditiously, the company has made its production system more flexible.

In December 2016 the Hofu Plant joined the Hiroshima plant in producing the CX-3, a compact crossover SUV. And in August of this year, the system for production of crossovers at the Hiroshima Plant’s body factory was enhanced.

Moving forward Mazda hopes to help create a future in which people, the earth and society can coexist with cars, to enrich people’s lives through a car ownership experience that celebrates driving, and to become a brand with which customers feel a strong emotional connection.

