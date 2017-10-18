Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles News

Mazda begins CX-5 crossover production at Hofu plant in Japan

Published 18 October 2017

Mazda Motor started production of the new CX-5 crossover at its Hofu Plant No. 2 in Yamaguchi Prefecture to meet the growing global demand for crossovers.

Until now the CX-5 has been produced at the company’s Hiroshima Plant and at plants in China and Malaysia.

In his remarks upon the start of CX-5 production at the Hofu Plant, Hidenori Kawakami, Executive Officer assisting the officer in charge of global production and plant General Manager, said, “I’m pleased that production of the CX-5 has begun at Hofu Plant. We are keenly aware of our position as one of the parent factories in Mazda’s global manufacturing network and working to raise Mazda’s brand value, we carefully craft each car with attention to detail, pride and commitment in an effort to please our customers.

"I hope that all of the Mazda vehicles, including the CX-5, that are made with care here at the Hofu Plant, will further enrich the lives of customers around the world. Through the manufacture of automobiles, we will continue to contribute to Japan’s monotsukuri and to regional development.”

Mazda is working to meet a global sales volume target of 1.65 million units by the end of its three-year business plan, Structural Reform Stage 2, which was launched last fiscal year. In recent years global demand for crossovers has surged. In order to meet this demand expeditiously, the company has made its production system more flexible.

In December 2016 the Hofu Plant joined the Hiroshima plant in producing the CX-3, a compact crossover SUV. And in August of this year, the system for production of crossovers at the Hiroshima Plant’s body factory was enhanced.

Moving forward Mazda hopes to help create a future in which people, the earth and society can coexist with cars, to enrich people’s lives through a car ownership experience that celebrates driving, and to become a brand with which customers feel a strong emotional connection.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Automotive
Design & Production> Design & Development
Green Technology> Green Vehicles

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Automotive> Vehicle Manufacturing> Automobiles
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Green Vehicles News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EFD Induction – Induction Heating Equipment, Systems and Services EFD Induction is one of the world's largest and best known developers and builders of induction heating solutions for the global automotive industry. Particularly strong in the area of induction hardening of auto components, EFD Induction also has a proven track record in devising bonding, brazing and pre- and post-heat systems for automotive customers. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Image Systems - High Resolution Image Processing and Film Scanning Image Systems is one of the world’s leading companies within high resolution image processing and film scanning for the media and defence industries as well as motion analysis solutions for high speed imaging industry applications. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Crescocito- Leaders in Industrial Painting Technology Crescocito delivers products and know-how for project work and installation of new or rebuilt painting line systems Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Dörken MKS-Systeme - Microlayer Corrosion Protection Systems Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers

Green Vehicles Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.