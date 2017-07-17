Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles News

Honda reveals redesigned Accord

Published 17 July 2017

The 2018 Honda Accord, which is claimed to be the first front wheel drive sedan to get a 10-speed transmission, has been unveiled in the US.

It is the tenth generation Accord, which now comes with two-motor hybrid technology.

Honda claims that the new 2018 Accord comes in three engine variants including two direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, coupled with a two-motor hybrid powertrain technology.

The direct-injected engine is a 1.5 litre engine and includes 16 values of double overhead cam (DOHC) with dual variable timing control (dual VTC). This engine variant produces a maximum power of 192 HP and 192 lb-ft. of torque.

This engine will in turn power Honda’s continuosly variable automatic transmission (CVT) powertrain or in Sport trim, to a CVT or 6-speed manual transmission (6MT).

The second variant is a 2.0 litre engine with 16 valve DOHC direct-injected turbo with i-VTEC valvetrain which will be connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.0 litre engine, as per Honda is very similar in design to the 2017 Civic Type R engine and it produces about 252HP with 273 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2.0 litre engine will replace the existing 3.5litre V6 engine that produces about 278 HP and 252 lb.-ft of torque.

Honda claims that the new engine variants use high-efficiency, low-inertia, turbo-charged, variable valve timing, low-pressure-loss air intake and high accuracy direct injection systems to produce power instantaneously, while offering new levels of fuel economy.

The sedan comes with outfitted with car connectivity features, driver-assistance and safety features. Its safety features include a full suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies that come as standard equipment and includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and new Traffic Sign Recognition.

Additional driver-assistive technologies include Blind Spot Information, front and rear parking sensors, Cross Traffic Monitor and Driver Awareness Monitor; and all models will include a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with dynamic guidelines.

The new 2018 Accord also includes active and passive safety systems such as Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control, Anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), advanced front airbags, driver and front-passenger side airbags and new driver and front-passenger knee airbags.

American Honda Motor Automobile Division of senior vice president Jeff Conrad said: "We are redefining the Honda Accord for a new generation of buyers by bringing something unexpected that challenges the idea of what a mainstream sedan can be.

"Even as we advance core values like great driving dynamics, safety performance and efficiency, the distinctive design of this all-new 2018 Honda Accord will help it appeal to both head and heart in equal measure."

Image: Honda debuts new 2018 Accord in the US. Photo: Courtesy of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development
Green Technology> Green Powertrain
Green Technology> Green Vehicles

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Automotive> Vehicle Manufacturing> Automobiles
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Vehicles News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers EFD Induction – Induction Heating Equipment, Systems and Services EFD Induction is one of the world's largest and best known developers and builders of induction heating solutions for the global automotive industry. Particularly strong in the area of induction hardening of auto components, EFD Induction also has a proven track record in devising bonding, brazing and pre- and post-heat systems for automotive customers. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Image Systems - High Resolution Image Processing and Film Scanning Image Systems is one of the world’s leading companies within high resolution image processing and film scanning for the media and defence industries as well as motion analysis solutions for high speed imaging industry applications. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers

Green Vehicles Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.