Honda reveals redesigned Accord

The 2018 Honda Accord, which is claimed to be the first front wheel drive sedan to get a 10-speed transmission, has been unveiled in the US.

It is the tenth generation Accord, which now comes with two-motor hybrid technology.

Honda claims that the new 2018 Accord comes in three engine variants including two direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, coupled with a two-motor hybrid powertrain technology.

The direct-injected engine is a 1.5 litre engine and includes 16 values of double overhead cam (DOHC) with dual variable timing control (dual VTC). This engine variant produces a maximum power of 192 HP and 192 lb-ft. of torque.

This engine will in turn power Honda’s continuosly variable automatic transmission (CVT) powertrain or in Sport trim, to a CVT or 6-speed manual transmission (6MT).

The second variant is a 2.0 litre engine with 16 valve DOHC direct-injected turbo with i-VTEC valvetrain which will be connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.0 litre engine, as per Honda is very similar in design to the 2017 Civic Type R engine and it produces about 252HP with 273 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2.0 litre engine will replace the existing 3.5litre V6 engine that produces about 278 HP and 252 lb.-ft of torque.

Honda claims that the new engine variants use high-efficiency, low-inertia, turbo-charged, variable valve timing, low-pressure-loss air intake and high accuracy direct injection systems to produce power instantaneously, while offering new levels of fuel economy.

The sedan comes with outfitted with car connectivity features, driver-assistance and safety features. Its safety features include a full suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies that come as standard equipment and includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and new Traffic Sign Recognition.

Additional driver-assistive technologies include Blind Spot Information, front and rear parking sensors, Cross Traffic Monitor and Driver Awareness Monitor; and all models will include a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with dynamic guidelines.

The new 2018 Accord also includes active and passive safety systems such as Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control, Anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), advanced front airbags, driver and front-passenger side airbags and new driver and front-passenger knee airbags.

American Honda Motor Automobile Division of senior vice president Jeff Conrad said: "We are redefining the Honda Accord for a new generation of buyers by bringing something unexpected that challenges the idea of what a mainstream sedan can be.

"Even as we advance core values like great driving dynamics, safety performance and efficiency, the distinctive design of this all-new 2018 Honda Accord will help it appeal to both head and heart in equal measure."

Image: Honda debuts new 2018 Accord in the US. Photo: Courtesy of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.