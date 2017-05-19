Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles News

General Motors to phase out Chevrolet brand from India and South Africa

Published 19 May 2017

General Motors (GM) said it will phase out its Chevrolet brand in India and South Africa by the end of this year.

The move is part of key restructuring actions in the company's GM International operations to strengthen global business performance.

The company will focus its GM India manufacturing operations on manufacturing vehicles for export only and will transition its South African manufacturing to Isuzu Motors.

GM entered the Indian market back in 1996 and has struggled to keep up with other automakers such as Hyundai and later entrants including Renault, Ford, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

The company introduced several models in India including Astra, Corsa and Vectra under Opel brand, Optra, Beat, Spark, Tavera, Cruze, Captiva, Trailblazer and Enjoy. It has also discontinued several models including Forester, Optra SRV and Aveo.

In South Africa, GM started its operations in 1926 but disinvested from the country in 1985. It went back to the South African market in 1997.  

Opel brand’s future is also uncertain as GM is in talks with its new owner, the PSA Group.  Recently, GM announced that it is selling its Opel brand in Europe to the French automaker.

In East Africa, Isuzu has agreed to acquire GM’s stake of 57.7% in GM East Africa, and will assume management control.

Apart from these changes, GM stated that it will make its office in Singapore to oversee the operations in markets including Australia, New Zealand, India, Korea and Southeast Asia. This move is expected to bring in organisational efficiencies and in-market expertise.

Though the American automaker will cease its sales in the regions, it has ensured to continue to support its customers with services and spare parts.

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said: “As the industry continues to change, we are transforming our business, establishing GM as a more focused and disciplined company. We are committed to deploying capital to higher return initiatives that will enable us to lead in our core business and in the future of personal mobility.

“Globally, we are now in the right markets to drive profitability, strengthen our business performance and capitalize on growth opportunities for the long term. We will continue to optimize our operations market by market to further improve our competitiveness and cost base.”

As a result of these structural changes, GM expects to save about $100m annual and plans to take charge of about $500m in the second quarter of this year.

Image: GM to stop selling Chevrolet brands in India and South Africa. Photo: Courtesy of General Motors.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology
Green Technology> Green Vehicles

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Automotive> Vehicle Manufacturing> Automobiles
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Green Vehicles News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Dörken MKS-Systeme - Microlayer Corrosion Protection Systems Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Image Systems - High Resolution Image Processing and Film Scanning Image Systems is one of the world’s leading companies within high resolution image processing and film scanning for the media and defence industries as well as motion analysis solutions for high speed imaging industry applications. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers EFD Induction – Induction Heating Equipment, Systems and Services EFD Induction is one of the world's largest and best known developers and builders of induction heating solutions for the global automotive industry. Particularly strong in the area of induction hardening of auto components, EFD Induction also has a proven track record in devising bonding, brazing and pre- and post-heat systems for automotive customers. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers

Green Vehicles Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.