Green Vehicles News

GM to cut 600 jobs at Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant in US

Published 10 May 2017

General Motors is reportedly laying off 600 jobs at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant in the US state of Michigan.

This is almost half of the layoffs that were previously announced by the company back in March. The number of layoffs has been reduced because of retirements and transfers.

The Lansing Delta plant will be shut down from 12 May, while it is preparing for the launch of new vehicles under its Buick and Chevrolet brands.

The plant will be reopened in June and affected employees will not return to the site, reported WXYZ. 

Earlier, GM stated that it plans to terminate the third shift at the Lansing Delta Township plant. The plant is being prepared for the production of the new Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse. At the same time, production of GMC Acadia will now be moved to Spring Hill in the state of Tennessee.

GM’s spokesperson Erin Davis told Associated Press that though the move will impact 600 jobs, about 500 jobs could be brought back in 2018, as production at the plant increases.

Buick Enclave was unveiled at the New York Auto Show and the company stated that it would start the production from this March at the Lansing Delta Township plant. The company is said to have invested about $583m in new tooling, equipment and machinery at the plant.

In an interview to Detroit Free Press, General Motors plant manager Marcos Purty said: “Though it is a sensitive time, the fact that GM chose to continue to build the Traverse and Enclave at the plant speaks to the quality its workforce. Our people put out a very good product.”

Image: GM to layoff 600 employees at Lansing Delta Township plant. Photo: Courtesy of General Motors.

