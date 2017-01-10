Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles News

FCA US to invest $1bn in Michigan and Ohio plants

Published 10 January 2017

FCA US said that it will invest a total of $1bn in plants in Michigan and Ohio, which will add 2000 new jobs.

Consistent and combined with previously announced investments, FCA US is further demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its US manufacturing base, and aligning US capacity to extend the Jeep product lineup.

In total, FCA US has committed investments of more than $9.6bn in its US manufacturing facilities and created 25,000 new jobs to date since 2009.

Today’s announcement is the second phase of an industrialization plan announced in January 2016.

The plan called for the realignment of the company’s US manufacturing operations to fully utilize available capacity to respond to a shift in market demand for trucks and SUVs, and to further expand the Jeep and Ram brands.

With the $1bn investment, FCA US will retool and modernize the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Michigan) to produce the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex (Ohio) to build an all-new Jeep pickup truck.

These actions are planned to be completed by 2020. More than 2,000 jobs also will be added to support production of these models.

The added benefit of the investment in Warren is that it will enable the plant to produce the Ram heavy duty truck, which is currently produced in Mexico.

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said: “The conversion of our industrial footprint completes this stage of our transformation as we respond to the shift in consumer tastes to trucks and SUVs, and as we continue to reinforce the US as a global manufacturing hub for those vehicles at the heart of the SUV and truck market.

“These moves, which have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time, expand our capacity in these key segments, enabling us to meet growing demand here in the US, but more importantly to increase exports of our mid-size and larger vehicles to international markets.
 
“The expansion of our Jeep lineup has been and continues to be the key pillar of our strategy. Our commitment to internationalize the Jeep brand is unwavering, and with these last moves, we will finally have the capacity to successfully penetrate markets other than the US which have historically been denied product due to capacity constraints.

"In addition, these all-new products will reach new consumers, as well as those that have been part of the Jeep tradition."

The actions announced today are subject to the negotiation and final approval of incentives by state and local entities.

Previously Announced Actions

In July 2016, the Company made two announcements involving production shifts at three plants to gain additional capacity for the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Cherokee and Ram Light Duty Truck.

The first announcement confirmed a more than $1bn investment and the addition of 1,000 jobs at its Illinois and Ohio plants.

The Company will invest $350m in the Belvidere Assembly Plant (Illinois) to produce the Jeep Cherokee, which will move from its current production location in Toledo, Ohio, in 2017. Approximately 300 new jobs would be created.

Following the move of Cherokee to Belvidere, the Company will invest $700m in the Toledo Assembly Complex (Ohio) to retool the North plant to produce the next generation Jeep Wrangler. Approximately 700 new jobs will be added.

In the second announcement, FCA US announced that it will invest nearly $1.5bn in its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (Michigan) to retool it to build the next generation Ram 1500. In September, the Company committed to adding 700 new jobs to support production.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development
Green Technology> Green Vehicles

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Automotive> Vehicle Manufacturing> Automobiles
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Green Vehicles News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Image Systems - High Resolution Image Processing and Film Scanning Image Systems is one of the world’s leading companies within high resolution image processing and film scanning for the media and defence industries as well as motion analysis solutions for high speed imaging industry applications. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Dörken MKS-Systeme - Microlayer Corrosion Protection Systems Dörken are leading developers of microlayer corrosion protection systems, who have been manufacturing out of Herdecke for 30 years. Their high-performance system which is extremely thin, is designed to withstand enormous stress and is a result of years of experience and a passion for innovation. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers

Green Vehicles Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.