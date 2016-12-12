Dongfeng Honda to construct third automobile production facility in China

Dongfeng Honda plans to build the third plant on a 1.2 million-square-meter plot acquired by the company, located approximately 8 km southeast of the company’s first plant within Wuhan Economic & Technological Development District.

With an investment of approximately R.M.B 3bn ($430m) the new plant is scheduled to become operational in the first half of 2019, with annual production capacity of 120,000 units.

Moreover, this new plant will be designed with a concept to accommodate production of electrified automobiles, where demand is expected to expand in the coming years in the automobile market in China.

Since it began production and sales of CR-V in April 2004, Dongfeng Honda has continued enhancing its product lineup, including the Civic, since 2006, and the XR-V compact SUV, since 2015.

With the introduction of the all-new Civic and GIENIA compact hatchback, Dongfeng Honda’s total sales for 2016 is expected to exceed 560,000 units.

The addition of the third plant will increase Dongfeng Honda’s overall annual production capacity to 600,000 units, which will increase Honda’s overall automobile production capacity in China to 1.25 million units, including 600,000 units of Guangqi Honda and 50,000 units of Honda Automobile (China) an export automobile production plant.