Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Vehicles
Green Vehicles News

Daimler plans to establish first passenger car production in Russia

Published 22 February 2017

Daimler is planning to open a new facility in Russia for the production of Mercedes-Benz cars.

At Esipovo Industrial Park, about 40 kilometers northwest of Moscow, a flexible production of SUVs and the E-Class Sedan will be established.

Daimler will invest more than 250 million euros in the new production facility, where the first cars will leave the assembly line in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management Divisional Board member Markus Schäfer said: “ Russia is of strategic importance for Mercedes-Benz and an attractive growth market. That is why we expand our worldwide production network with a new plant at Esipovo Industrial Park.

“By establishing a local production we do not only achieve greater proximity to our Russian costumers but also strengthen the international competitiveness of Mercedes-Benz Cars.”

With a broad sales network and a large range of models, Mercedes-Benz was the top-selling premium brand among automobile manufacturers in Russia in 2016 for the fourth year in a row. Russia remains one of the strong markets for Mercedes-Benz in Europe. Last year's bestsellers were the E-Class sedan and the SUVs.

The new passenger car plant in the Moscow region will comprise all production steps, from the body show through paint shop to assembly.

More than 1,000 jobs will be created at the site and further jobs at local service providers and suppliers. The plant is part of the industrial park of Episovo. Approximately 20 kilometers from the new plant, Daimler AG already put into operation a new aftersales wholetrade site for the Russian market in 2016.

Russian Federation Industry and Trade Deputy Minister Alexander Morozov said: “The investment of Mercedes-Benz in the local production of passenger cars indicates the strategic decision of a global manufacturer and his trust in the Russian market, regardless of the short-term market environment.

“This shows the high attractiveness of the Russian automotive industry for investors.”

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobjov said: “The regional authorities believe that the local production of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in the Moscow Region is an important component in order to create a favorable investment climate, and we will provide all necessary support to the project.

"The Moscow Region offers attractive business conditions. The establishment of the premium manufacturer’s plant will create more than 1,000 jobs and will help to attract more foreign companies in the region.”

Production at the new site is operated by the newly founded company Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing RUS (MBMR). In addition to Daimler AG, the joint venture Daimler Kamaz RUS (DK RUS) is also involved in MBMR.

In the DK RUS joint venture, Daimler has been successfully cooperating with KAMAZ since 2010 to develop the Russian commercial vehicle market. Daimler and KAMAZ each hold a 50% stake in DK RUS.

KAMAZ general manager Sergei Kogogin said: “We have many years of experience in the production and localization of vehicles in Russia.

“This is why we are planning to continue working with Daimler AG in order to strategically expand our business and thus to further develop international suppliers in Russia."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development
Green Technology> Green Vehicles

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Automotive> Vehicle Manufacturing> Automobiles
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Green Vehicles News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Image Systems - High Resolution Image Processing and Film Scanning Image Systems is one of the world’s leading companies within high resolution image processing and film scanning for the media and defence industries as well as motion analysis solutions for high speed imaging industry applications. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers EFD Induction – Induction Heating Equipment, Systems and Services EFD Induction is one of the world's largest and best known developers and builders of induction heating solutions for the global automotive industry. Particularly strong in the area of induction hardening of auto components, EFD Induction also has a proven track record in devising bonding, brazing and pre- and post-heat systems for automotive customers. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Dörken MKS-Systeme - Microlayer Corrosion Protection Systems Dörken are leading developers of microlayer corrosion protection systems, who have been manufacturing out of Herdecke for 30 years. Their high-performance system which is extremely thin, is designed to withstand enormous stress and is a result of years of experience and a passion for innovation. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers

Green Vehicles Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.